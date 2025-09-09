FOLLOWUP: South Transfer Station will indeed reopen tomorrow

That’s the new flooring inside the South Transfer Station in west South Park. We checked in with Seattle Public Utilities this afternoon to see if it was going to reopen on the announce revised date, tomorrow, and the reply was “yes.” Here’s the official announcement:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is pleased to announce that the South Transfer Station, located at 130 S. Kenyon Street, will reopen to the public on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, following a temporary closure for critical safety upgrades.

The project included the replacement of over 35,000 square feet of tipping floor, ensuring continued safe and efficient operations for both customers and SPU staff. With this work now complete, SPU welcomes all public customers and account holders back to the station.

SPU extends its appreciation to residents and businesses who postponed non-essential trips to the station during the closure and used alternative locations or donation/recycling options. Thank you for skipping a trip, planning ahead, and knowing where to go. Your efforts helped reduce congestion, supported a smooth upgrade process, and kept our community and workers safe. SPU appreciates your patience and cooperation.

To help keep the station running efficiently, SPU encourages customers to:

• Sort and secure loads before arriving

• Check station hours and accepted materials on the SPU website

• Use the “Where Does It Go?” tool for donation, curbside collection, and recycling options and disposal tips.