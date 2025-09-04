COUNTDOWN: One month until Fauntleroy Community Association Pumpkin Search – with volunteer search on now

It’s a Fauntleroy Community Association tradition – the Pumpkin Search – and this year’s event is exactly one month away, scheduled for Saturday, October 4. But before the Pumpkin Search can happen, organizer Candace Blue launches a volunteer search, to line up people to help with hiding the pumpkins. This year the search returns to the Endolyne business district, and one more special addition – synergy with the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (October 19), with some of the hidden pumpkins marked so they can be brought to the festival two weeks later and receive a prize. If you plan to join in the search, set your calendar for 1-3 pm October 4; if you can volunteer to hide pumpkins, that starts at 11:30 am that day, and you can email Candace now – blueyvette47@gmail.com is her address.