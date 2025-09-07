COUNTDOWN: 12 days until West Seattle Junction’s fall Wine Walk

Your next chance to sip and stroll during one of the West Seattle Junction’s popular Wine Walks is now 12 days away, and some tickets remain – here’s the reminder from the Junction Association:

We are less than 2 weeks away from Wine Walk!

West Seattle Fall Wine Walk is back on Friday, September 19, 5–9 PM. More than 30 wineries in just over 30 locations in the Junction.

For $37, you get:

✔ 14 tasting tickets (1 oz pours)

✔ A reusable Wine Walk tote (for all those bottles you have to take home)

✔ A keepsake wine glass (because memories deserve glassware)

Bonus: Bottles are TAX FREE during Wine Walk, so stocking up is basically a smart financial move.

Check-in spots:

– Property Management (4554 California Ave SW)

– John L. Scott Real Estate (4445 California Ave SW)

Tickets ALWAYS sell out, so grab yours HERE and join the ultimate West Seattle fall hangout.