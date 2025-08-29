WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge gunfire investigation

Police are on the scene of another confirmed West Seattle gunfire incident, second one in less than four hours. This time they’ve found casings in the 6900 block of Delridge Way SW [vicinity map], after responding to a call from someone who said they saw a man firing a gun into the air while walking alongside a car. The man was described as an “unknown-race male, white mask, ball cap, dark clothing” and the car was described as a “black Lincoln, unknown model, with dark-tinted windows.’ No injuries or property damage reported so far.