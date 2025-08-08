WEEKEND PREVIEW: Learn about wild bees at West Seattle Nursery on Sunday

(Sweat bee on calendula, photo by Rosalie Miller)

Not all bees are created equal. The Washington Bee Atlas‘s mission is to identify and map our state’s wild bees, and they’re looking for more volunteers to join in, You’ll be able to talk with some of them – including West Seattle photographer/gardener Rosalie Miller – this Sunday (August 10) at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’ll be tabling 10 am-2 pm, so you are welcome to drop in at any time during that window. WSN’s announcement invites you to “learn more about local pollinators, how you can get involved, and why wild bees are so important to our ecosystems.” Find out more about the Washington Bee Atlas here.