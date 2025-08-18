TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Monday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, August 18, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, then clearing,high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:09 am; sunset will be at 8:15 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Overnight Highway 99 tunnel closures for resurfacing are scheduled to start tonight – details here.

–Admiral Way Bridge seismic work continues.

-The low bridge is scheduled to close this weekend, August 23-24, for cylinder work. (We’ll be re-verifying specifics with SDOT this week.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday (tonight!) and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

STADIUM ZONE

Reign FC match vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!