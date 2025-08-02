REMINDER: Last weekend for South Transfer Station before temporary closure

In case you missed the original announcement, or forgot, this is your last weekend to take items to the South Transfer Station before its temporary closure. From the reminder sent by SPU:

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) will temporarily close the South Transfer Station, located at 130 S. Kenyon Street, from August 4 through August 29, 2025, to complete essential safety upgrades and replace the commercial tipping floor used for waste handling.

The closure will affect both public customers and account holders. However, contractors will not be impacted.

This critical project involves replacing 35,000 square feet of commercial tipping floor to maintain safe, efficient operations and protect the well-being of staff and the public. The station is expected to reopen Saturday, August 30, 2025, pending construction progress.

Skip a Trip, Plan Ahead, Know Where to Go

During the closure, SPU recommends that customers postpone trips to the transfer station if possible. A list of temporary alternative locations is listed on the website. These locations may have different hours, additional fees, or not accept certain items, so customers are advised to:

Visit www.seattle.gov/south-transfer-station for a full list of alternative disposal locations by material type and load size.

Visit the website of the alternative location to verify hours, fees, and items accepted

Sort and secure loads properly before visiting any alternative facility.

Bring smaller loads and be prepared for higher-than-usual traffic at other sites. …