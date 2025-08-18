Remembering ‘Be,’ and two ways she’ll be honored

From Jade Nguyen, proprietor of recently reopened Bonjour Vietnam and adjacent speakeasy The Alley in The Junction, where Be’s Restaurant – operated by her mom – used to be:

To our West Seattle Neighbors, Family & Friends

(WSB photo, 2020)

For those who remember Be’s, it was a cherished diner in the neighborhood since 1986. Built by Be herself, and for decades it was more than just a diner – it was a home. She created a space where strangers became regulars, and regulars became family. Since her retirement, her daughter had introduced a new vision, bringing Vietnamese cuisine to the space while honoring that same spirit of connection.

In recent years, Be’s health declined, and it is with heavy hearts that we share her passing.

As we honor her memory, we’ll be rebranding and looking ahead to continue serving the community she loved so dearly. We appreciate your kindness and patience as we take time to grieve this loss.

With love and gratitude,

Bonjour Vietnam, formerly Be’s

We will be hosting a casual Celebration of Life September 14 , 6 pm, 4509 California Ave SW

In honor of my mom’s favorite pastime, we will be hosting karaoke at 8 pm