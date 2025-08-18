READER REQUEST: Looking for owner of dog who bit boy

Sent by Eric:

Hi! If your little black terrier mix looking pup ( with a bandana) lightly bit our kiddo yesterday afternoon in Arbor Heights, near SW 106th St and 39th Ave SW, can you please message Squeakers1234@protonmail.com ? Or if you know somebody who has a new dog that fits this description, please let me know. Our son is OK, but we want to make sure the dog is up-to-date on vaccines and avoid getting the rabies shots, so I’d love to reconnect with her to confirm the dog’s vaccine status. The owner was very nice but I forgot to ask and get the their contact information because I was a bit flustered when it happened. Thanks!