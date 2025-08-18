Here’s who found treasure in Summer Scramble 2025!

Those are the winners in this summer’s first West Seattle scavenger hunt, Summer Scramble, coordinated again this year by Alice Kuder as a way to have fun and support independent local businesses. Today Alice sent us the wrapup report!

More than 175 West Seattleites participated in the 3rd Annual Summer Scramble Treasure Hunt from July 31st to August 3rd. Young and old, families and individuals, long-time residents and newbies, all reported experiencing fun and laughter while making lasting memories. In all, 58 teams submitted 232 selfies to compete for four treasure chests.

Contents of the chests were donated by these generous (and playful) business owners (listed in alphabetical order):

Angora Rugs & Decor – 4517 California Ave SW

Charcuterie by Annalise – 6032-B California Ave SW

Fine Baking Company – 6969 California Ave SW

Good Sister – 6059 California Ave SW

Great American Diner & Bar – 4752 California Ave SW

Hagosa’s House – 4800 Delridge Way SW

Inner Space Design – 6031-B California Ave SW

Just in Case, Disaster Preparedness – justincaseplans.com

Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar – 6503 Calif Ave SW

Nepenthe Massage – 9447 35th Ave SW

Panterelli’s Patisserie – 4210 SW Alaska St

Seattle Style Salon – 7350 35th Ave SW

Snapdragon Bakery – 4500 California Ave WA

Space Bar Wellness – 2705 California Ave SW

West Seattle Runner – 2743 California Ave SW

Willow West Seattle – 4536 California Ave SW

The above-named businesses joined the more than 100 local businesses that have supported the eight Scavenger Hunts I have sponsored in the past five years. One more reason to declare that West Seattle is the Best Seattle!

Please show these fabulous merchants your appreciation for their presence in our neighborhoods by patronizing their shops. Shopping locally really does strengthen our community.

This year, the non-business clue sites were all designated Emergency Communication Hubs. If you aren’t aware of the hubs, I encourage you to check them out so you know where to go for information when a natural disaster happens.

*Pictured above* are the four teams who won the treasure chests through a combination of solving the clues, sending in selfies, and being chosen in a random drawing of others who did the same. From left to right, the team names are: Mad Hunters; Thompson Team; Super Squid Muffins; and Lucy & Annie’s Big Adventure.

If you weren’t able to participate in Summer Scramble as it was happening, you can still download the clue sheet and map and Scramble on your own. The free downloads are available at wondersinaliceland.com.

The 4th Annual Summer Scramble will happen July 30-Aug. 2, 2026. And don’t miss the 6th Annual Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, coming Dec. 5-14.