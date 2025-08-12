From health to art to games, and beyond! 22 notes on our West Seattle Tuesday reminder list

(Steven Rice photographed the just-past full moon, with drydocked ferry Chimacum in the foreground too)

Another hot August day – here’s what’s happening, including (cool!) indoor options and some special one-time events, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 5: If you’re hunting, there are more floats and clues today – see the clues, and see which floats have been found so far, by going here. (11 not yet found as of just before we published this list!)

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Through month’s end – if you have to haul something, find an alternative, or wait.

SUMMER FOOD: Multiple sites are set up in West Seattle for kids to get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks while school is out, as noted here.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open, with sessions between noon and 7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

HEALTH SCREENINGS & VACCINES: 1-4 pm, community invited, at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) – details in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

PAWS WITH CAUSE PAINT PARTY: 2-3:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), “come paint with us while helping shelter pets find their fur-ever home!” Register before you go (follow the link to see how).

OFFICE HOURS WITH DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS: 2-5 pm, department reps are at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) to help you navigate city services.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting, open to public comment in person or online. The agenda lists what they’re considering and explains how to watch/participate.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FREE DROP-IN ROCK CLIMBING: As previewed here, West Seattle park Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is offering free climbing at Schurman Rock on Tuesday nights this month! Two sessions, first come/first served, 5-6 pm and 6:30-7:30 pm, and you can arrive up to half an hour early to get your spot.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE PICNIC: Instead of the regular lunch meeting, this week it’s a 5:30 pm picnic at Lincoln Park, picnic shelter #3 on the beach. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DESIGN YOUR WORK LIFE: Free workshop at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 6 pm. Our calendar listing has full details, including how to register.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: At 6:15 pm, meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on registering before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!