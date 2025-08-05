Election Day, Night Out, climbing, running, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Harbor seal, photographed at Constellation Park last month by Susan Kemp)

Election Day tops our list for your Tuesday – if you still haven’t voted, the best way to return your ballot and ensure it’ll count is to get it into a King County dropbox (West Seattle has four) by the 8 pm deadline. Here’s our most-recent reminder about what you’re deciding.

The other big event today/tonight is Night Out, the national occasion for block and building parties to meet and mingle with your neighborhoods in the spirit of safety, solidarity, and resiliency. If you don’t know yet whether anyone near you is having a party, many of the hundreds registered in West Seattle are on this map. If you’re not planning to attend one, remember that many blocks will be closed to through traffic during the general window, 5 pm-9 pm. We’ll be out visiting some parties, and also welcome your photos – the neighborhood group shot is a tradition! – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302.

Here’s what else is happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD: Multiple sites are set up in West Seattle for kids to get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks while school is out, as noted here.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New participants as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open, with sessions between noon and 7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course with a guest speaker talking about Maritime High School and the Seattle Maritie Academy. (4470 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting, open to public comment in person or online. The agenda explains how to watch/participate.

MAKE TEOTIHUACAN MASKS: This free program intended for ages 7-12 will teach them about these Indigenous people as they make paper masks. 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – our calendar listing has the registration link.

FREE DROP-IN ROCK CLIMBING: As previewed here, West Seattle park Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is offering free climbing at Schurman Rock on Tuesday nights this month! Two sessions, first come/first served, 5-6 pm and 6:30-7:30 pm, and you’re welcome to arrive up to half an hour early.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Tonight at 6:15 pm, meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

OPEN MIC: Otter on the Rocks welcomes you to the stage! 7 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIVIA X 4: Q: Where can you find trivia in West Seattle on Tuesday nights? A: These four places – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!