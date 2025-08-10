About today’s two ‘scenes of violence’ calls

Mentioning these because multiple readers have asked. First, for those who watch emergency logs, Seattle Fire’s “scenes of violence” designation is generally applied to any call believed to involve any kind of weapon – not just a gun or knife – not just suspected crimes.

2600 BLOCK OF ALKI: This call around quarter past 8 tonight involved a person who had reportedly harmed themselves. Most of the response was canceled fairly quickly; we don’t know the person’s condition but it wasn’t described as life-threatening. (If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm, Crisis Connections has a hotline at 866-427-4747

2500 BLOCK OF BARTON: This call around quarter till 9 this morning was at or near Westwood Village McDonald’s. A man was reported to have claimed someone “clubbed him in the face.” When responders got there, the man seemed injured but they weren’t able to discern exactly what happened.