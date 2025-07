12:12 PM: Thanks for the tips, A crash call that SFD closed out quickly is reported to involve a flipped car, at California/Graham. No serious injuries, since SFD canceled, but avoid the area. We have a crew headed to the scene.

(Added: WSB photos)

12:38 PM: Our crew reports officers on scene confirm no serious injuries. They also report that traffic is NOT blocked – it’s going around the crash scene.

A tow truck has arrived.