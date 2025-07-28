West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

67℉

UPDATE: ‘Brush fire’ near 28th/Holden

July 28, 2025 11:37 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

11:37 AM: SFD is at a “brush fire” call in the EC Hughes Playground (28th/Holden) vicinity and we’re told smoke is visible from some distance, so in case you’re wondering too, that’s what’s happening. We’re headed over for a look.

11:42 AM: Texter (who sent the video added above, showing the smoke) says it’s on the SW Kenyon side, near homes. Fire risk is high – checking the weather stats, we note that the rainfall total is nine inches below what we’d normally have in the “rain year” (since October 1).

12:01 PM: Kenyon is blocked at Ec Hughes. Firefighters are still hosing down the southwest side of the park.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: 'Brush fire' near 28th/Holden"

  • W July 28, 2025 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    This was at the exact location of an encampment I reported about 2 weeks ago via the Find It. Fix It app. People have been moving in and out over the past week. Not a surprise this happened.  Luckily the fire dept arrived quickly and it didn’t spread to the houses. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.