YAY, CAMP! Signup time for West Seattle High School Mini Cheer Camp for K-6 students

(File photo, past Mini-Cheer Camp)

West Seattle High School‘s cheer team is offering a mini-camp later this month – and signups are open now! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

West Seattle High School Co-Ed Cheer Team is hosting a Mini Cheer Camp for ages K-6th Grade!

Are you ready to cheer your heart out? Join the WSHS Cheerleaders for a fun-filled day at our Mini Cheer Camp on May 31st, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the West Seattle High School Gym for ages K-6!

What’s in Store?

Fun Cheers & Crafts: Learn exciting cheers and create awesome crafts with our talented cheerleaders!

Swag Bag: Each camper will receive a stylish camp T-shirt and an official cheer hair bow.

Memorable Moments: Capture your cheerleading spirit with a picture alongside your favorite cheerleader!

Cost: Only $70!

Registration Deadline: May 28, 2025 (to guarantee your T-shirt) Please click the link below to register. https://tinyurl.com/27b8a537

Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out! Register early to secure your spot in this exciting camp!

Questions? Contact Coach Nadine Nguyen at nmnguyen@seattleschools.org