YAY, CAMP! Signup time for West Seattle High School Mini Cheer Camp for K-6 students

(File photo, past Mini-Cheer Camp)
West Seattle High School‘s cheer team is offering a mini-camp later this month – and signups are open now! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:
West Seattle High School Co-Ed Cheer Team is hosting a Mini Cheer Camp for ages K-6th Grade!
Are you ready to cheer your heart out? Join the WSHS Cheerleaders for a fun-filled day at our Mini Cheer Camp on May 31st, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the West Seattle High School Gym for ages K-6!
What’s in Store?
Fun Cheers & Crafts: Learn exciting cheers and create awesome crafts with our talented cheerleaders!
Swag Bag: Each camper will receive a stylish camp T-shirt and an official cheer hair bow.
Memorable Moments: Capture your cheerleading spirit with a picture alongside your favorite cheerleader!
Cost: Only $70!
Registration Deadline: May 28, 2025 (to guarantee your T-shirt) Please click the link below to register. https://tinyurl.com/27b8a537
Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out! Register early to secure your spot in this exciting camp!
Questions? Contact Coach Nadine Nguyen at nmnguyen@seattleschools.org
| 0 COMMENTS