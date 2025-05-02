WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Benefit dinner sold out, but benefit music series needs help

News x 2 from the West Seattle Food Bank. First, we asked development director Robbin Peterson about Saturday night’s Nourish & Flourish dinner and auction at the 4105 event space – she tells us it’s sold out!

For everyone who does have a ticket and is wondering what to wear, the theme is spring festive community party – “Come as you blossom.” Wear what makes you happy, we’re just excited to see everyone! It’s gearing up to be an amazing night, with fun and interesting auction items, amazing food from Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, as well as some special farm-to-table treats from Mom’s Micro Garden.

Also this weekend, you can support WSFB by donating during a musical performance at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm Sunday – but the longrunning series’s future is in question. Robbin explains: