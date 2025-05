Sheila hopes you can watch for this stolen car:

Our car (was) stolen from our home (in the 7700 block of) 18th Ave SW. It is a silver 2017 Kia Sportage. We literally bought it two days ago, so the plates were just temporary paper ones.

The number on those paper plates is A8401524. We’ll add the police report # when we get it. (Update: It’s 25-128647.)