WEEKEND PREVIEW: White Center 5K returns on Saturday

(WSB file photo from one of the first WC5Ks)

One of this weekend’s biggest events will be the White Center 5K, starting from Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) at 9 tomorrow morning. That’s where runners and walkers will finish, too. It’s a benefit for three local nonprofits – White Center Food Bank, YES Foundation of White Center, and the White Center Community Development Association – and this is the first time the White Center 5K has been presented since the pre-pandemic 2019 5K. Costumes are encouraged, particularly superheroes. No road closures are expected; here’s the course:

Not registered yet? Here’s how!