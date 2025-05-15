NEW DOG PARK: City sets June 5 ‘open house’ at West Seattle’s future off-leash-area site

According to that postcard received by a reader, Seattle Parks plans an “open house” about West Seattle’s new off-leash area – aka “dog park” – Thursday, June 5. That’ll be the first public Q&A opportunity since the department tabled about it at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market in February. The off-leash area is planned for what’s currently a parking-overflow area south of the West Seattle Stadium parking lot, and that’s where the open-house event on June 5 will be, 4-6 pm. The postcard promises they’ll have new schematic designs to show at the event. The new off-leash area is expected to be built next year.