HAPPENING NOW: See design options for West Seattle’s second off-leash area

As we’ve been previewing, you can visit the West Seattle Farmers’ Market today for more than shopping – you can also check in with the Seattle Parks team planning West Seattle’s second off-leash area, on the south side of the WS Stadium grounds, in an area currently designated for overflow parking. Today’s booth is under the red canopy you’ll see close to the north end of the east side of the market, with the three design concepts on easels:

We asked the off-leash area’s designer Steve Nowaczyk, who’s with landscape-architecture firm HBB, about the primary differences to look for. He said the entryways on the north side are significantly different, as are the concepts for separating areas of the park, and how you’d travel through the park – two designs have a “social trail” around the periphery, while the other has a trail that’s more central. Each will have some accessible parking, but no additional general parking area beyond what’s already there for the golf course and stadium – the idea is for this to be more of a draw for those within walking distance, a more “neighborhood”-focused facility. They’re also particularly interested in whether you think the dog park will need lighting – it’s not currently planned, but could be incorporated. Meantime, at today’s event, you can put heart stickers on features and/or entire concepts that you like:

They’re also taking written comments:

And ready to answer questions – that’s Steve at right in the photo below:

In addition to stopping by this booth before 2 pm today, here’s another way to get a close-up look at the three concepts, and offer your opinion: An online survey will open soon. These designs will also be added to the website for the project, which is slated for construction next year.