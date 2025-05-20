GRATITUDE: West Seattle 5K organizers share thanks and stats

(Photo by Jeffrey Lynch, courtesy West Seattle 5K)

Sunday’s West Seattle 5K (WSB coverage here) was the biggest yet in the fundraising run/walk’s history, which dates back to 2009! Final number of participants in the event coordinated by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA was 1,678, up 7 percent from last year; amount of money raised (after expenses) was almost $62,000, nearly 50 percent more than last year; other stats included 100 volunteers, 91 students registered, 16 staffers registered, and 31 sponsors (including WSB). Along with sending the stats, race organizers are sharing their annual message of thanks:

Thanks to all of you, Sunday’s West Seattle 5k was a great success! Community, the schools and Alki Beach are some of the things we love most about West Seattle, and these all came together Sunday to make this the biggest West Seattle 5K yet.

We had nearly 1,700 participants and raised over $60,000 for much-needed programs for students, teachers, and staff at West Seattle High School.

Thank you to the runners and walkers who participated, our generous sponsors, and our volunteers who made this happen.

Yours Truly, 2025 Race Co-Directors – Kelley O’Connor, Pam Hembrow and Athena Frederick

Volunteers to recognize:

Nicole Ott for securing sponsors and all the hard work that comes with helping them.

Amy Doll for coordinating the supplies, kids, teachers and staff – and sharing her birthday weather with us!

Erik Bell at Bell Fortino for all our graphics needs including shirt design, posters, banners and yard signs.

Fred Northup (and Zola) for serving as our smooth event announcer and nonstop sponsor ideas galore!

Jeff Lynch and Stuart Glascock for stepping in as event photographers.

Renee Phelps, WSHS teacher/NHS adviser and all the NHS students from West Seattle High School for putting out signage, stuffing bags and volunteering the event!

WSHS PTSA Board members – especially Holly and Chau!! Chau, thank you for your tenacity in creating a PEP band and securing our cheerleaders!

Owen Reese for coordinating our volunteers. And thank you to the 100 volunteers who worked the event!

Erika Kussmanan and Adrienne Robideaux for heading up marketing & communications along with our WSHS DECA leaders – Adelyn, Thea, Jhana, Lucia.

Adrienne Robideaux for taking on our Non-Profit Row. We so appreciate you overseeing this important portion of the event

Lori Sherick, Heidi James and Chris O’Claire for being willing to pitch in “WHEREVER”

Ron Knight (WSHS VP), Brian Vance (WSHS Principal) and Xenia Bremseth (WSHS DECA Advisor)- Thank you for embracing student involvement and overall support

Alki businesses and residents – thanks for sharing this special beach for the morning so we could hold this fundraiser to make our local West Seattle High School the best it can be for our students and teachers!

2025 Photos: Stuart photos and Jeff photos

Results: West Seattle 5k 2025 Results Link

Website: westseattle5k.com

Save the date for May 17, 2026!!