West Seattle 5K 2025, report #2: See all the racers, and learn about this year’s added ingredient

(WSB photos by Oliver Hamlin and Tracy Record)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The West Seattle 5K has been a success since its start in 2009. But the West Seattle High School PTSA, which organizes the WS5K as a fundraiser for WSHS programs, decided it needed a little more school spirit. So this year, they found ways to add it. Listen, for example, to the song played live in our annual video of all the runners/walkers leaving the starting line:

That’s the WSHS fight song, played by an alumni pep band assembled for the occasion, directed by Madison Middle School music leader Clark Bathum (who played tuba too). And the WSHS cheer squad contingent was larger this year:

The cross-country team rallied the runners with their own cheer:

And a WSHS student was even half the announcing team – Zola Northup, now a WSHS freshman, again joining her dad Fred Northup:

Midway through the 5K, Zola got to announce her own grandparents crossing the finish line. The WS5K is big with families – you can lose count of the strollers, for example. But lots of young runners were on the course under their own power – in fact, for the second year in a row, 12-year-old Beau Sitzmann, bib #1248, was the top female finisher, in 18:22:

Lots of cheering on the sidelines in the unexpected morning sunshine:

Top overall finisher was, as mentioned earlier, 41-year-old Kevin Hansen, bib 8556, in 15:43:

Next was 21-year-old Eric Casey, bib 194, in 16:21:

But with a record turnout of almost 1,700, the real winners were the WSHS PTSA and the students who’ll be assisted by the money they raised. Race directors this year were Athena Frederick, Pam Hembrow, and Kelley O’Connor:

(Photo courtesy WSHS PTSA)

They snagged a presenting sponsor for the first time, Proliance. And the sponsor/nonprofits zone by the Bathhouse was livelier than ever. WSB was again among the community co-sponsors, and the lineup included a few of our sponsors too – like Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care:

(Drs. Lauren Oldziej, Megan Taylor, and Allison Middleman)

The West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA, with the <strong>West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s newly honored Westsider of the Year, Cleveland, joined by Madisson and CJ:

And Lori and Tim from West Seattle Runner, also newly honored as the Chamber’s Business of the Year:

WSB sponsors Dave Newman State Farm Insurance and PCC Community Markets were among the WS5K sponsors too (full list here).

One other sight of the day – many dogs on the course; you can run or walk the WS5K with your furry friend if you choose to:

Full results from today’s WS5K can be seen here.

P.S. Bonus clip from the “pep band,” performing before the race: