Duwamish Tribe announces land purchase in Renton

Announced today by the Duwamish Tribe, whose previous land holdings have been at and adjacent to their Longhouse in West Seattle:

The Duwamish Tribe has completed the purchase of 33 acres of land in the Fairwood District of Renton, Washington. This land features a thriving wetland ecosystem and an extensive evergreen forest, making it ideal for conservation, environmental stewardship, and passive recreational use. The wooded property is largely unsuitable for development, allowing the Duwamish Tribe to preserve its natural state while providing privacy and a sanctuary for local flora and fauna.

“Land ownership strengthens our cultural and spiritual connection, supports our tribal sovereignty, and our self-determination, while offering economic opportunities through conservation projects,” said Duwamish Honorable Chairwoman Cecile Hansen. “Bold steps like this also offer reminders to the broader community that we are still here and will continue being caretakers and stewards for this land.”

This acquisition aligns with the tribe’s commitment to sustainability, land preservation, and efforts to achieve long overdue federal acknowledgment. Land is deeply tied to the cultural identity, traditions, and spiritual practices of tribes, can help safeguard historical sites and cultural landmarks, and could reinforce the Tribe’s case for federal recognition.