Delridge community-safety gathering, two dine-out fundraisers, softball playoffs, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Nicely gardened traffic circle in Gatewood, photographed by Troy Sterk)

Later than usual – sorry, we were out covering an early-morning event – here’s our list for your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: All day until 9 pm, dine/drink at Endolyne Joe’s (9253 45th SW) and help the Fauntleroy Fall Festival continue. 5-9 pm basket raffles, too!

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, until noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-time participant.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), spotlighting Seattle Repertory Theater.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SPORTS: Must-win Metro Tournament softball game, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2800 SW Thistle), for West Seattle HS vs. Ingraham.

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get food at/from West Wings 4-8 pm and part of the proceeds will benefit West Seattle Little League. (2329 California SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are available to help K-12 students with their homework.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

NORTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY SAFETY: Neighbors are organizing an informal meetup at 6 pm at Cottage Grove Park, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE NEWCOMERS MEETING: Find out how to get involved, 6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: More daylight means more time for evening runs – tonight at 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Hybrid meeting, 6:30 pm – online or at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

AUTHOR INTERVIEW WATCH PARTY: 6:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW):

Join us to watch a recorded interview between Karin Slaughter, author of the Will Trent book series, and Ramón Rodríguez, star of the TV series.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

Hosting an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!