Admiral, Fauntleroy community meetings, coffee fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Shining view across Elliott Bay last night – photo by Stewart L.)

Here’s our list for your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT/COFFEE-SHOP FUNDRAISER: Alki Co-op Preschool benefits from part of the proceeds at Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW) today, open until 2 pm.

SPECIAL SALE: All week, 10 am-2 pm daily through Friday, The Mount’s thrift shop Emilie’s Treasures is having a special sale – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, until noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-time participant.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), featuring Eric Liu, CEO and co-founder of Citizen University.

SLOWDIVE SIGNING: Slowdive members are at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) at 1 pm for a special signing to comemmorate their record re-releases.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SPORTS: West Seattle HS plays Eastside Catholic for the Metro League baseball championship at 4 pm, Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) … And there’s a district-tournament game for WSHS softball, also at 4 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

SCULPTURE’S FATE: We’ve been reporting on the city’s decision to “deaccession,” and dismantle, the Paragon bones-of-a-boat sculpture on West Marginal Way SW. The Seattle Arts Commission meets at 4 pm today and is scheduled to vote on this. Meeting attendance info is here.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are available to help K-12 students with their homework.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm FCA board meeting, community members welcome too, conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). See the agenda here.

WEST SEATTLE FILMMAKER’S SCREENING: 6 pm at the Vashon Theater, filmmaker Patricia Boiko screens “five powerful youth documentaries that tackle today’s toughest issues.” (17723 Vashon Highway, Vashon Island)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: More daylight means more time for evening runs – tonight at 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Last ANA general gathering before summer event season revs up! 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome; see the agenda preview here.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

