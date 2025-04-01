Ready to sign up your sale? Registration is open for 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

As promised, we’ve opened registration today for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. It’s the one event each year that we at WSB don’t just cover, but also coordinate – we make the map and list that are available online one week before sale day. The big day is the second Saturday in May as always – this year that’s May 10 – and if you’re planning to have a sale, here’s where to register.

This year is the 20th anniversary of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – one day with many sales of many sizes, all around the peninsula, open at least 9 am-3 pm on sale day (earlier and/or later if you want to, but that’s up to you). It’s not the only neighborhood sale day in Seattle, but it’s the biggest; the people who founded it in 2005 (three years before handing the baton to us at WSB) were particularly inspired by PhinneyWood Garage Sale Day in the north end. Registration for WSCGSD gets your sale onto the map and into the listings guide, which we promote regionally – we’ve heard of people who come from as far away as Eastern Washington!

You can sign up any time you’re ready over the next three and a half weeks or so; we’ll set the exact end date when we get closer. Same classifications and fees we’ve had for all the years we’ve been coordinating this. And before you register, be ready with your up-to-25-word sale listing – think about what you’re selling that’s popular and/or unusual, for example. Any questions, email westseattleblog@gmail.com or call/text our hotline at 206-293-6302. Updates to come (including multi-seller sites that offer space for people who have small sales/no place to host a sale – if your venue is planning to do that, please tell us ASAP)!