Here’s the list for your West Seattle Thursday!

Another sunny spring day! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BELGIAN BEER WEEK: Special event continues at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open today noon-10 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring planting season continues. The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), geared toward kids 3-5.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD MEETING: 1:30 pm, with items related to West Seattle light rail on the agenda (find it and other meeting documents here), which explains how to attend either in person or online. First full board meeting since Dow Constantine became CEO.

SPORTS: One local high-school game on the schedule today – 4 pm, West Seattle High School plays softball vs. Nathan Hale at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DROP-IN CHESS: Play at High Point Library! 4-5:30 pm. All skill levels. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Delfino’s Chicago-Style Pizza.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: This is also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: HPCS is also the starting point tonight for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights is open for prospective families to visit, 5-7:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Again this week, more good weather for walking – meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

‘THE SHAPE OF THE NIGHT’ IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: Opening night, two shows, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Georgetown Steam Plant (6605 13th Ave. S.) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: DUK, The Slurps, Concrete Island, doors at 6, music at 7. All ages; $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind, starting at 7 pm.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Third week of the run begins, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

