ELECTION 2025: Fingerprint-tech levy renewal passing

(WSB photo – worker at High Point ballot box holding stickers offered to voters)

The voting is over and the vote-counting has begun in the April “special election.” The only measure on ballots in our area was the renewal of the levy that has funded the Automated Fingerprint Identification System for almost 40 years, starting at a rate lower than the just-expired version. The first vote count shows it passing with almost 60 percent approval:

KING COUNTY PROPOSITION 1

Approved – 151,495 – 59.72%

Rejected – 102,189 – 40.28%

17 percent of ballots were in by the time KCE did its first count. As of the latest ballot-return count, they’d received 20 percent. Next count will be out tomorrow evening.