YOUTH SPORTS: Registration open for Wildcats Junior Football and Cheer. Or – can you coach?

This morning, we have a two-part announcement from West Seattle Wildcats Junior Football and Cheer:

Calling all young athletes and spirited cheerleaders! The West Seattle Wildcat Junior Football & Cheer league is thrilled to announce that registration for our 2025 season is now open! We proudly serve grades K-8, offering tackle football and cheerleading programs that focus on fun, teamwork, and personal growth.

As we gear up for another fantastic season, we’re also on the lookout for dedicated volunteer coaches who are passionate about working with young athletes and helping them reach their full potential. If you’re interested in making a difference in your community and shaping the lives of young athletes, we’d love to hear from you!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join the West Seattle Wildcat family! Register today and let’s make the 2025 season one to remember. Sign up now at our website westseattlejrfootball.com or contact us at westseattlewildcats@gmail.com for more information. Roar with the Wildcats!