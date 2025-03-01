WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 28 options!

(The Brothers on Friday, with some receding fog – photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s happening on your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? We’re going to try to get some pics but we welcome yours too – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

VOLUNTEER AT NORTH SHOREWOOD PARK: Give some TLC to this nearby neighborhood gem, 9 am-noon. Info here. (10044 24th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: 9:30 am, this month’s first class at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) – info in our calendar listing.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. Third week of 13-week series today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

.FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time returns at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: 1-7:30 pm, multiple sessions for boys and girls by age group, for No Limits Academy at Greenbridge (9800 8th SW) – details here.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Mac Potts performs, doors at 2, show at 2:30, all ages; get ticket(s) here. (7904 35th SW)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

FOR FAMILIES WITH BABIES: 3-4:30 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) – today, Early Speech Skills and Baby Sign Play Group.

(Crescent moon setting behind Mt. Washington – photo by Dan Ciske)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5:45 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Circle of Songs, acoustic event hosted by David Guilbault, 6-8 pm at the coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Asterhouse album-release party, hosted by KEXP’s Troy Nelson. No cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

FINAL WEEKEND FOR ‘COVENANT’: See the play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) at 7:30 pm; get tickets online here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight – Festival of Friends presents Bandmixers!

Bandmixers-Discography events feature curated cover​ bands showcasing select tracks from some of rock music’s most iconic albums​. Performing bands are made up of musicians from within the Festival of Friends Events musician community. Our Volume 15 installment includes the music of Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, Pretenders and The Ramones. ​Join us for a great night of community live performances!

Doors 7, music 8, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT SPRUCE HILL WINERY: 7:30 pm, singer-songwriter Angela Adams performs. 1 drink minimum, no cover. Our calendar listing explains how to reserve a table. (2960 4th Ave. S., SODO; WSB sph

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts 9 pm at Revelry Room – check here to see who. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing! 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!