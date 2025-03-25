Memorial Mass planned Friday for William J. Sweeney, 1931-2025

Family and friends will gather Friday to remember Bill Sweeney, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

William John Sweeney (Bill) died on February 11th, 2025, at age 93 with family around him. Bill was born in Tacoma, Washington (1931), to parents from Ireland, a heritage that was important to him his whole life. The Sweeneys moved to Olympia in 1939. He was one of the younger children in a large active family where he learned to get along yet hold his own in supportive ways that sustained him his entire life.

Bill went to grade school at St. Michael’s in Olympia and high school at St. Edward’s Seminary in Kenmore, Washington. After graduating from St. Martin’s College in Lacey, Washington, he attended Gonzaga Law School in Spokane.

In 1957 he married Beatrice Booth (Bea) and they settled in Spokane, where Bill worked as an insurance adjuster. In 1962 they moved with their four children to Juneau, Alaska, where he opened his own office as an independent insurance adjuster, which he managed until 1979. At that time he moved back to Seattle and continued working in insurance until he retired. After retirement, Bill took a part-time job as a school-bus driver. He felt he came into his own driving children who attended special education classes.

Bill always loved sports, beginning in 1945 when he and his brothers played on St. Michael’s winning team in the city grade school championships. He coached Little League in Juneau and always supported his kids in whatever they chose.

Bill and Bea raised seven children in Juneau. Family and work were his highest priorities and values. Strong in his Catholic faith he was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle. He always had stories to share, a large smile, and sense of humor. He will be missed by many.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bea; his children Mary (Dick), Judy (Fred), John (Louise), Teresa, and Kathy (Denise), seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Larry, one grandchild, Karre, his brothers Jim, Tim, David, Leo, Kevin, and sister Teresa.

His Memorial Mass is this Friday, March 28th at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 11:00 am.

