Deadline extended for discount tickets to WSHS dinner dance with West Seattle Big Band

If you aren’t already booked for Friday night (March 14), you have an extra day to get discount tickets for a night of music, food, fun, and dancing (optional)! The deadline for $30 tickets to Friday night’s Big Band Dinner Dance at West Seattle High School, starring the West Seattle Big Band (which started at the school), has been extended to today.

There will be music provided by the whole music program, dinner prepared by our very own Culinary Arts program, a silent auction, dancing, and the wonderful West Seattle Big Band directed by Jim Edwards.

Proceeds benefit the whole music program at WSHS!

TICKETS:

Dinner & Dance tickets: $30 when pre-purchased (by March 13th); $35 at the door (if available)

Dance only tickets: $10

Ticket link through today: wsmusicanddrama.org/bbdd