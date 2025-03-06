Celebration of life planned March 29 for Gary H. Richardson

Family and friends will gather March 29 to remember Gary Richardson. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing now:

Gary Hugh Richardson was born at Maynard Hospital March 17, 1937 in Seattle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel L. (Smith) Richardson (1904 -1977), father, Norman Richardson (1903 – 1980), and brother Bruce N. Richardson (1938 – 1953). Additionally, his first wife, Jacqueline (Baker) Richardson (June 21,1938) passed away November 3, 2001.

Gary was raised in the Admiral Junction neighborhood of West Seattle during his childhood years attending LaFayette Elementary, Madison Junior High, and graduating from West Seattle High School with the class of 1955. During his school years he actively participated in a variety of team sports, car clubs, and many “post game social gatherings” as he would say. He played clarinet and saxophone as a member of the West Seattle High School band and was also in a band called the Donkey Serenaders with his fellow junior Masonic Temple Demolay members playing big band music throughout western Washington. The Donkey Serenaders even made a few trips to British Columbia that provided many fond memories of touring with his band mates. He loved music and his favorites beyond Big Band and military marching tunes, included Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Herb Alpert, and Neil Diamond.

Gary and his brother Bruce (who was just one year younger) along with countless neighborhood kids, played numerous pick – up games of baseball, basketball, football, and spent lots of time building forts, fishing and boating. He swam at the Alki Natatorium, Colman Pool, Alki Beach, and of course at Beals Point on Vashon Island at his family cabin. Loving the mystery under water, he snorkeled & spear fished, and obtained his scuba diving license as a teen, enjoying many hours under the sea seeking treasures of all kinds. He was an active and dedicated Boy Scout, earning badges and learning many lifelong skills affording him the opportunity to teach rock wall climbing at the well known climbing wall at Camp Long. (That’s where the famous Whittaker brothers, Jim and Lou, trained too!)

Let’s not forget his love for cars! Gary worked at Huling Brothers in West Seattle throughout his high school years as the weekend lot boy. Washing cars, rotating cars on the lot, opening and closing the lot each day provided the earnings to purchase a number of cars that he and his buddies lovingly restored. (And… raced, and trashed, and somehow, even a few of them mysteriously rolled down Bonair Street into the ravine.) His prized possession was his 1932 Model A Roadster, of which he raced and won a number of drag races during that time.

As a 3rd generation West Seattle native, Gary’s many aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents lived locally throughout the Seattle area. Additionally, several relatives lived in West Seattle in the Ballard, Mount Baker, Mercer Island and Queen Anne neighborhoods. He deeply loved his extended family of Smiths, Brewsters, and Bergstroms, and truly enjoyed every opportunity to spend time together.

His early upbringing during WW2 significantly impressed upon him the responsibility to serve his country, and after high school, with his parents’ blessing, went to Sandpoint Naval Station where he enlisted in the US Navy. After fulfilling his commitment, Gary returned home to Seattle and enrolled at the University of Washington obtaining his Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration..

Although they had gone to the same high school and just one year apart, he had never officially met his future wife, Jackie Baker, but after a fun courtship, they married in December of 1959 at Calvary Lutheran Church in West Seattle. The Baker family welcomed him and his parents with open arms and he truly enjoyed his extended family of parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Baker/Richardson family gatherings were constant, and always filled with lots of food and merriment.

Along with being a full time student, Gary worked at Frederick & Nelson as a management intern. He also worked weekends at Nettleton Sawmill on Harbor Island, learning the trade from his father in law, Walter. Once the kids started coming, Gary and Jackie purchased their first home on Beach Drive in 1962 which was quite an accomplishment as a young 25 year old dad and stay at home wife with two kids, David and Jennifer. (Ahh… when you could buy a house for $10,000.00!)

Throughout the years living on Beach Drive and beyond, he enjoyed and maintained lifelong friendships with his neighbors. He is remembered by the multitude of neighborhood kids for his knack of fixing and building boats, repairing boat motors, making wooden toys in his shop, bike repairs, and being one of the cool dads who wore his suit, tie, and fedora as he rode the bus to work each day to downtown Seattle. It is important to mention Gary’s tool collection. He would help with any project, loan any tool out.. but, you better return it! Unless he gave it to you… e.g. one of his 15 shovels.

In time, Gary and Jackie relocated to a larger home in the Arbor Heights neighborhood of West Seattle once their third child (Melissa) was born, where they surprisingly found out that they had moved next to friends from high school and enjoyed an abiding friendship with them, as well as many other wonderful neighbors.

In 1982, after his parents had passed, Gary and Jackie moved to Vashon Island to his parents’ property and home at Beals Point. His parents landed in this region of Vashon because back in 1927, his mom Ethel, who was single at the time, purchased a waterfront lot at Beals Point for two hundred dollars.(One of the first single women in King County to purchase and own property.) Shortly thereafter she met and married Norman Richardson, and along with other family members built their weekend cabin while raising their family in West Seattle. In years to come, Norman and Ethel purchased a 2 acre parcel above the cabin and built their retirement home there.

Both Gary and Jackie loved island life and were actively involved in the Vashon community, positively impacting their Vashon Lutheran Church community, school community, and enjoying all things local with many friends and neighbors on the island.

As their children grew and started families of their own, Gary and Jackie moved to Everett, WA to be closer to their family. Sadly, Jackie died from cancer in 2001, and Gary continued to work as a supply chain manager until he retired at the age of 65.

Gary’s professional career beyond Frederick & Nelson included Goldsmith, Inc., a wholesale distributor of dry goods that supplied many department stores in the Pacific Northwest for 20 years, reaching the title of Executive Vice President. Samples of towels, rugs, clothing, and so many other things were fan favorites in the various neighborhoods that he lived. Afterward, he worked several years for Anixter/Antec in supply chain management until he retired in 2002.

After retiring, he met his blue-eyed beauty, Sandy Smith. Sandy was a dream come true, and eventually they were married in May of 2005. Sandy brought so much joy, love, and endearing warmth to his life and we credit her for Gary’s longevity. This was despite life threatening bouts with cancer, heart disease, and liver failure. Sandy brought with her a wonderful family of her own – multiplying the family fun! Many travels with family and friends included cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico and travels around the United States and Canada. The loving addition of Sandy led to more grandchildren, more family and friend gatherings, always being a kind and generous hostess to everyone.

To say he loved his grandchildren is especially true! The countless hours of time with grandpa on the Kubota, or in the workshop making all kinds of things out of wood or wire, building forts, or as they grew older acting as supervisor for washing the deck, polishing the brass, and of course hauling the Christmas decorations to storage and back! He enjoyed instilling the truth about the subject of war and its impact, and cowboy history and other social issues. He found a keen way of doing this was watching notable movies such as Amistad, Patton, The Bridge On The River Kwai, Sand Pebbles, Shawshank Redemption, Schindler’s List, The Jazz Singer or anything John Wayne with them and chatting about each one afterward. Needless to say, Gary rarely had a dry eye which was witnessed by the grandkids watching and learning as he instilled what he valued in life; loyalty, honesty, faith, integrity and truth.

He was so proud of each and every one of his grandkids and his great sorrow as he left this earth was to not continue to see everyone grow, develop, make positive choices and enjoy life as much as he did. (But he said to say… “he’s watching you, so do the right thing!” Oh and “Don’t take any wooden nickels!”)

In closing, we found it worth mentioning snippets of memories about the places Gary lived, the people who influenced and loved him of which he so appreciated, and his love and loyalty to all of his family, friends, neighbors and workplaces. Gary’s life is a reflection of the attributes of loyalty, faith, honesty, scrappiness, tenacity, a tender heart with a big bark, and most of all, love. Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra (Smith) Richardson, his daughters Jenni (Steve) Bodnar, Melissa Nelson, Tamara (Dave) Holm, Keith Smith, grandchildren Ian (Katie) Richardson, Jessica (Justin) Rammer, Karissa Bodnar, Ashley Nelson, Jackson Nelson, Aiden Holm, Dawson Holm, and great-granddaughter Harper Rammer.

We will miss that “cockroach of a guy” Gary. He had a lot of things happen in his life that would take a guy down – but like his doctor said… “Gary, you are not a cat with nine lives, you are a cockroach that can’t be killed!”

Gary’s Celebration of Life service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 215 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett, WA 98203, on Saturday, March 29th at 1 pm.