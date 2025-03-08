Alki’s Special Olympics-benefiting Polar Plunge 2025, report #1: The food trucks

This afternoon, Special Olympics of Washington is making a splash at Alki with this year’s Polar Plunge fundraiser.

(WSB photos)

The plunging starts in an hour or so – but right now, 10 food trucks are lined up near Alki Bathhouse as part of the celebration:

Here’s who we saw there (links added):

Tabassum

Theo’s Gyros

Ryan’s Rez-ipes

Cheese Pit

Whateke

Sam Choy’s Poké to the Max

Big Boys

Sugar and Spoon

Kathmandu Momocha

Goodbelly

We’ll have coverage of the plunging later! The trucks are expected to stay until 4-ish; the event has a beer garden too.