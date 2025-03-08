West Seattle, Washington

Alki’s Special Olympics-benefiting Polar Plunge 2025, report #1: The food trucks

March 8, 2025 12:14 pm
This afternoon, Special Olympics of Washington is making a splash at Alki with this year’s Polar Plunge fundraiser.

(WSB photos)

The plunging starts in an hour or so – but right now, 10 food trucks are lined up near Alki Bathhouse as part of the celebration:

Here’s who we saw there (links added):

Tabassum
Theo’s Gyros
Ryan’s Rez-ipes
Cheese Pit
Whateke
Sam Choy’s Poké to the Max
Big Boys
Sugar and Spoon
Kathmandu Momocha
Goodbelly

We’ll have coverage of the plunging later! The trucks are expected to stay until 4-ish; the event has a beer garden too.

