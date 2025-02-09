WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Cold Weather Advisory’ alert

No snow expected, but a dangerously frosty wind chill is at the heart of the Cold Weather Advisory alert that the National Weather Service has ordered for our area. It’ll be in effect 6 pm Monday through 10 am Wednesday, with the potential for wind-chill temperatures in the teens to 20s. Forecast says wind will be out of the north/northeast much of that time. (The NWS graphic in this story shows this alert applies to much of Western Washington – light blue on the map.)