WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More mail stolen; shoplift-turned-robbery

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

MORE MAIL STOLEN: Heads-up sent by Mike this afternoon:

Just an fyi to the readers. We live in the (4800 block of) Beach Dr SW and were just informed by our mail carrier that our mail was stolen yesterday out of the mail truck.

SHOPLIFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: After SPD released a short summary of this Monday afternoon incident, without location information, we obtained the narrative. A 34-year-old man is in jail, under investigation for first-degree robbery after allegedly threatening to kill an employee at PCC West Seattle while stealing three beers and a bag of chips. Store employees told police the confrontation escalated after they tried to stop him from stealing; he pulled out a knife with a six-inch blade. Police. say he dropped the knife when they confronted him outside the store. They recovered the beer, chips, and an allegedly-also-stolen orange. The suspect remains held in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to the jail register.