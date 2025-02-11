WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Good Society anniversary; Paper Boat move update; Caregiver Resource Fair at Village Green

Three biznotes so far today:

GOOD SOCIETY TURNS FIVE: Nick at Good Society in The Admiral District sent word they’re getting ready to celebrate:

It’s been five years since we first opened our doors and shared our beer with you! The world looked a lot different on February 14th, 2020. But with your help, we persevered and made it this far. In those five years we have shared hundreds of thousands of beers, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, pretzels, and pizzas together.

We’ve brewed thousands of barrels of beer across over 250 batches and over 130 recipes. We’ve won 22 medals for our beers including gold medals at the most prestigious and competitive competitions in the world – and we won Small Brewpub of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. With your help, we’ve given back over $44,000 to our community and we survived a global pandemic.

This weekend we will drop GS5, our fifth anniversary beer. This year took the opportunity to work with a bunch of advanced hop products from Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. We also added Nectaron and Azacca to the mix for an insanely aromatic and juicy IPA.

But there’s more! We will also have casks of our oatmeal stout infused with chocolate and coconut on the bar at each location beginning Friday until they are gone. We will also have cakes at both locations from our friends Lovely & Dapper including one made with our stout. Saturday in West Seattle we will be doing our Smash After the Mash smash burger pop up from 4-7 PM. Saturday in Queen Anne we will have Anniversary Trivia at 3 PM. And on Sunday in West Seattle, the Westies Run Club will be running at 11:30 AM and Anniversary Trivia at 3 PM.