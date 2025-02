9:58 AM: Thanks for the tips and photo. A U.S. Navy submarine was in view off Alki Point a short time ago, with surface escorts. It’s not identified on the public tracking service we use, but a tugboat with it is tracking and continuing to head north.

10:05 AM: Another reader just sent the closer look we’ve added above. We have an inquiry out to USN Public Affairs to see if there’s anything they can tell us about the submarine.