(Photo by Jeremy Barton)

Thanks for the tips and photos! Also seen on Alki this afternoon and getting a lot of attention, the SS Cape Intrepid. No, it’s not a U.S. Navy vessel – the Cape Intrepid is a U.S. Maritime Administration Ready Reserve ship that can support the Navy, and has been moored in Tacoma. Trackers say the Cape Intrepid is out on “sea trials” right now, passing the south end of Whidbey Island.