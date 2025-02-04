Light repairs planned during next Highway 99 tunnel closure

WSDOT has announced the next Highway 99 tunnel closure for this Friday night and Saturday morning, and listing what’ll be done while it’s closed:

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for maintenance.

Washington State Department of Transportation will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 9 p.m., with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers will need to take the Alaskan Way off-ramp. Also, the Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps will close at 9 p.m.

The closure will let crews do several important tasks, including:

-Fire suppression testing.

-Cleaning and marking drains.

-Fixing lights.

People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes