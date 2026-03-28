‘No Kings’ rallies, egg hunts, much more for your West Seattle Saturday



(Friday sunset photo by Steven Rice)

Happy Saturday! In our daily preview, we’ll talk traffic first:

BARTON BUSES DETOURED: The months-long detour of buses off SW Barton south of Westwood Village has begun. They’re now running on SW Trenton east of 35th, with Metro‘s spring “service change” kicking in.

POSSIBLE ROAD CLOSURE: Though local “No Kings” rallies are supposed to be just smaller satellites of the big one downtown, a Junction business owner sent us a notice of a partial road closure in The Junction because of the rally there, so be aware of that.

PROTEST RALLIES: On the subject of protests, here’s what we have for West Seattle on this day of “No Kings” demonstrations nationwide:

-10 am to 2 pm, California/Alaska, with West Seattle Resist along the street, members of Singing Resistance starting in Junction Plaza Park. WS Resist says they plan to spread out along California too

-11 am, West Seattle High School, West Seattle Indivisible buses leave for the main “No Kings” rally at Cal Anderson Park

-12 pm-4 pm, labyrinth at Tibbetts UMC (3940 41st SW)

-2 pm, Old Tyme Adults for Democracy, at California/Admiral

Now the rest of today’s highlights, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you’re invited to join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE TURNS 5: Five years in business for Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), open 8 am to 8 pm with free cake all day!

FREE MEDITATION: Get a calming start to your weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

TIME CHANGE FOR FREE WRITING GROUP: Moved to 9 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group resumes today – details including location are in our calendar listing.

ARTHUR’S 9TH ANNIVERSARY: Open for brunch 9 am-3 pm today, Arthur’s (2311) is celebrating 9 years in business!

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Gather at 9 am outside Fresh Flours (9440 Delridge Way SW) for a South Delridge/White Center cleaup.

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

FREE HIAWATHA WALK FOR NEW MOMS AND MOMS-TO-BE: Come to the FIT4MOM studio at 2700 California; then everybody heads across the street to stroll the Hiawatha track.

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am, sing to classics with Trent Von from C89.5: Brunch, Mimosas and Sing-along. Table Reservation includes a Brunch Buffet! (2306 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

SPECIAL SALE AT EMILIE’S TREASURES: The shop at The Mount (WSB sponsor) has a special collection up for sale again today and is open special Saturday hours, 10 am-2 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

BUNNY PHOTO BOOTH: 11 am-1 pm with real (and adoptable) rabbits from Special Bunny Rescue, and more, at Dubsea Coffee (9910 8th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS has two games at 11 am at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – softball vs. Clover Park, baseball vs. Lindbergh.

RENT MASON BEES AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: If you’ve ordered some, pick them up during this 12 pm-2 pm pop-up at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor); if not, stop in and learn how!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: Interested in learning more about the organization? Stop by its Junction HQ between noon and midnight; if you visit in the evening, there’s live music at 7:30 pm, and dinner. (4426 California SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open for community visitors on Saturdays, noon-3 pm. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT: 1 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), the Fauntleroy Community Association presents this year’s egg hunt. Bring the kids to look for eggs filled with non-candy treasures. Little ones (under 4) go first

CHURCH EGG HUNT: The West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a community egg hunt at 1 pm. (4001 44th SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 1 pm meeting to talk about “Whack Job,” at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby‘s “Bigfoot Brawl“ vs. visitors from the Rosebuds. Doors open at 4:15 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW, White Center).

CHIEF SEALTH IHS AUCTION/DINNER: 5:30-9 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9130 California SW), fundraising auction/dinner to support Chief Sealth International High School students.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Jameson Craighead with bluegrass and folk. Free, all ages.

RHODIES FC & JUNCTION FC PRE-SEASON PARTY: At Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 6:30-9 pm, pre-season celebration for West Seattle’s pre-pro soccer teams.

LATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY DINNER: Ticketed dinner with Irish food plus wine pairings, 6:30 pm at 5001 Delridge Way SW – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL Lou Moon’s Big Thoughts comedy show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info’s in our calendar listing.

BURLESQUE AT YOUNGSTOWN: 7:30 pm, “Swords & Sorcery & Striptease” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 18+. (4408 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, “Hey Baby!” drag show with new performers, hosted by Kimme Kash, all ages, tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMEDY AT MR. B’S: 8 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), a night of laughter, 21+, ticket deal here.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Radio Weekend, Living With a Bear, Tasmo at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm. Tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ Robin Burrowes with the tunes tonight. (4547 California SW)

SKATE PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Use your voice! Karaoke with Rone starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, where listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!