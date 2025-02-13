Seattle Tilth has a training program coming up and asked us to help circulate the announcement so that West Seattleites are aware of it too. Half the sessions are online, and half are in-person in other parts of the city, but it’s for everyone in Seattle:

If you are a, or know a, Seattle resident interested in learning about compost and preventing waste, and then teaching others, here’s how to become a Master Composter/Sustainability Steward. This free training program is looking for individuals who want to learn more about these topics and then share what they learned in their communities.

Starting on March 19, we will teach 12 classes via Zoom and in person in both Seattle’s Wallingford and Rainier Beach neighborhoods, followed by volunteer activities throughout the city. Our teachers are subject-matter experts but there is no expectation of prior knowledge. A more detailed description of this year’s volunteer training and the link to the application form can be found on our webpage at tilthalliance.org/our-work/environmental-stewardship/master-composter-sustainability-stewards/mcss-training.

Application is open until February 21.

We strive to put together a diverse cohort that represents all of Seattle’s communities.