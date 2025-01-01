Happy 2025! Here’s your West Seattle info for New Year’s Day

(Stadiums’ New Year’s Eve colors, photographed by Doug Eglington)

Welcome to 2025! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on your New Year’s Day holiday:

BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (The free rides were just for New Year’s Eve, so fares ARE being collected today.)

WATER TAXI: Not running today.

FERRIES: Weekend schedule on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route – check for alerts here.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

COFFEE AND RESTAURANT/BAR HOURS: This year, we made lists, though closures for New Year’s are far fewer than for Christmas; open coffee shops are here, open restaurants/bars are here.

GROCERY HOURS TODAY: Three grocery notes for today: Trader Joe’s is closed; PCC West Seattle (WSB sponsor) opens later and closes earlier (9 am-9 pm); Whole Foods opens an hour later, at 9 am.

NEW YEAR’S DAY WALKS: Emerald City Wanderers are hosting New Year’s Day walks, starting at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church. The 5- or 10-kilometer walks are noncompetitive, starting between 9 and noon. There is no fee, though contributions to help cover costs are welcome. Hot soup and snacks will be available after the walks. St John’s is at 3050 California Ave SW.

ALKI POLAR BEAR SWIM: You’re invited to join in the annual tradition of running into Puget Sound with hundreds of others at 10 am sharp, from the beach across from Duke’s, or really, anywhere along the sand – here’s our most-recent reminder.

OTHER NOTES: Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed … Solid-waste pickups are on one-day delay for the rest of the week.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365!