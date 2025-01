4:36 PM: Seattle Fire has a big response at Nucor. SFD radio says some workers are evacuating and more to follow. Updates to come.

4:39 PM: Incident command says it “appears to be a small fire” but they are working to get power cut to the area where it’s happening.

(Photo texted by Kevin)

4:42 PM: Firefighters have just reported that the fire is “under control.” No injuries reported so far.

4:45 PM: The fire is now reported “tapped” (out). SFD will start demobilizing some of the responders.