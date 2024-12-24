What you need to know for your West Seattle Christmas Eve 2024

(Thanks to Clay for the photo from Gatewood)

Our daily “what’s happening” list is in part a list OF lists today, with info we’ve been compiling as Christmas Eve/Day approached. So that’s where we begin:

GROCERY-STORE CLOSING TIMES: Most supermarkets close early tonight. This list is in the Christmas Eve/Day info atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANT LIST: Our list of restaurants open Christmas Day includes some info on Christmas Eve.

COFFEE-SHOP LIST: Same goes for the coffee list.

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING: We invited businesses to let us know if they’re open Christmas Eve. We have a few in the Guide. (Not too late to add – post a comment)

CHRISTMAS EVE CHURCH SERVICES: We’ve heard from a dozen churches with services tonight (and beyond), also listed in the Guide.

Here’s what else we have – some are regular listings, so, apologies if there are Christmas Eve changes we weren’t notified about – let us know!

LIBRARIES CLOSED: Seattle Public Library has a systemwide closure today and tomorrow.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: On this Christmas Eve morning, you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: 11 am-2 pm, Alex Baird serenades shoppers at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Canceled tonight – shop’s closed today and tomorrow.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Canceled tonight – venue’s closed.

TRIVIA X 5: Five regular trivia options for Tuesday night – see the calendar and let us know of any cancellations.

Hosting an event, seasonal or otherwise? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and/or Holiday Guide – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!