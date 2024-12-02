BAKERS! The Christmas People are looking for thousands of homemade cookies again this year

(2023 reader photo, from 600+ cookies baked by Tibbetts United Methodist Church ‘and friends’)

For the 26th year, the nonprofit organization known as The Christmas People will be accepting homemade cookies during Christmas week, with a dropoff spot in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share with you:

The Christmas People will once again be collecting homemade Christmas Cookies at West Seattle Co-Working, 9030 35th Avenue SW, on Saturday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, December 22nd, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, December 23rd, and Tuesday, December 24th, from 10-4. Cookies may also be dropped off at our main kitchen location, Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, Saturday, December 21, through Tuesday, December 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are hoping for 9,000 cookies, which will be assorted and distributed to 12 shelters and centers.

Also food preparers and drivers are needed. Please call us for information – co-founders Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, 206-719-4979.