YOU CAN HELP: Puget Ridge Edible Park nourishes many. Now’s the time to reciprocate

(Photo courtesy Stu Hennessey)

Volunteer work and donations power Puget Ridge Edible Park, a unique space at 18th/Brandon that nourishes the community in many ways. Stu Hennessey asked us to share the announcement of the park’s winter fundraiser, noting, “We have visitors from all over West Seattle coming to the park to harvest, see what we are doing, or to enjoy the atmosphere. We are still operating with a volunteer crew and rely solely on the efforts of these few.”

We are a group of volunteers who work together for the purpose of growing food for public open harvest. 2025 will be our 10th year of developing a farm-like production of healthy produce for neighbors to harvest or to be distributed. We have accomplished a lot in the last decade but still have some structural needs to be resolved,

The park has become a focal point for all ages. Kids to seniors come regularly to harvest a meal or to enjoy the peacefulness of nature. there are many things we grow that before had not been known to many a visitor. Kids come to devour goumi berries and compete in the aronia challenge to see who can eat the biggest handfuls.

We have many events through the season, from the Easter egg hunt to the pumpkin hunt. Kids get to enjoy the farm atmosphere even if they cannot leave the city. They really enjoy the Haunted Food Forest. ￼

There are many opportunities for learning by all age groups and school groups. Partnering with local schools, Seattle City Parks and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, we offer a classroom that has fresh air and a built-in lunch program. The first ten years has been a learning experience. The foundations, relationships and the support of our city and community will sustain us for the future. Thank You!