This time police are searching for a robber on Delridge Way, using a K-9 team. This holdup is reported to have happened in the 7100 block of Delridge – which would be the gas station on the northeast corner of Delridge/Orchard – at 11:11 pm. The robber is described as a white man, 20 to 30, 5’6″, blue face mask, white puffer jacket, and dark jeans. Call 911 if you have any info.