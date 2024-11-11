Veterans Day and what else is happening on your West Seattle Monday

(Bald Eagle at Alki Point, photographed by Gary Jones)

Today’s list of what’s happening also includes what’s not happening because of the Veterans Day holiday.

PARKS CLOSURES: Here’s the Seattle Parks list.

LIBRARIES: City and county, closed.

USPS: It’s a postal holiday.

BANKS: Most if not all closed.

One Veterans Day discount we’ve heard about (thanks to Al for the tip – any others? comment or email us, westseattleblog@gmail.com):

SPUD ON ALKI: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free 2-piece fish and fries, with regular beverage, with proof of service. Open 11 am-9 pm. (2666 Alki SW)

Regular Monday events from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm evening group with Listening to Grief, preregistration required. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: You’re invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – Monday nights, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm is the start time for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!